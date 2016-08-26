Sergio Traguil: Hearts fans will carry me on their shoulders next season

Hearts of Oak head coach Sergio Traguil says fans of the club will carry him shoulder high next season as he will have full control of the team by then.

Traguil who joined the team half way this season argues that he did not start the season with the club and can't be blamed if the club fails to win the league.

But promises to make the club an envious side if he handles the team through pre-season next season.

'Let's be fair in everything. I did not start the pre-season with the club and can't be blamed if we fail to win the title,' he told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

'The mistake the fans are doing is that they are trying to judge me. But that is wrong. That is wrong because I didn't start the season. I came during the second round.

'I can guarantee that I'll win the league next season.

'The supporters will carry me on their shoulders after next season and that is when they can judge me if I fail. But this season, they can't accuse me.

Hearts of Oak are third on the Ghana Premier League table with 42 points with four matches to end the season and the Portuguese trainer appears to have given up.

