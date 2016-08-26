2016 Pro Golfers Association  Q-School Tees-off At Damang

Group photograph of the golfers with executives of PGA of Ghana, members from Damang Golf Club and reps from the sponsors

About 20 golfers have begun the quest to turn professional golfers at this year’s Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of Ghana’s Qualifying School (Q-School) underway at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region.

The Q-school which is in its second successive year is aimed at giving golfers an opportunity to realise their dream of turning full time golfers.

Addressing the golfers at the opening ceremony, General Manager at the Abosso Gold Fields, Mr Stephen Osei Bempah commended the ‘wannabes’ for taking up the challenge.

He urged them to put up a good show of sportsmanship since the game of golf is a gentleman’s game.

He mentioned that the Q-School is in line with Damang’s vision of unearthing young talented golfers in the community and wished all the golfers well in their drive to become pros.

“In any competition, some will be successful while others will not. To those who will emerge victors, know that this is the beginning of your career and those who will not qualify, don.t give up but challenge yourself for next year,” Mr Osei Bempah noted.

President of PGA of Ghana, Mr Bliss Ayivor also advised the golfers to play in line with the rules governing the sport and also thanked the sponosrs of the event, Gold Fields Ghana, ATS and ZAFCO International for supporting them.

Captain of Damang Golf Club, Mr Pius Appiah Ayeh also added that his club was pleased to host this year’s edition of the competition and assured them of their support in future tournaments.

The golfers came from about six golf clubs in the country namely; Tema Country Golf Club, Celebrity Golf Club (Sakumono), Achimota Golf Club, Royal Golf Club (Kumasi), Damang Golf Club and Nsuta Golf Club.

They will be assessed based on their playing competency, the Rules of Golf, Golf Etiquette and a basic knowledge of the history of golf. After the three day drills, five golfers will be selected to join the PGA of Ghana.