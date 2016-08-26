Isaac Dogbe The New Face Of Ghana Boxing

Boxing is a very competitive sport in the world. Back in the days when people used to stay awake to watch a Ghanaian boxer fights. Greater boxers such as Azumah Nelson, Ahmed Saraku, Manyo Plange, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey, to mention a few made boxing a loved sport in Ghana. People were eagerly anticipated to watch these great boxers fight to raise the flag of Ghana high. Same cannot be said today. Boxing in Ghana is dieing at a faster rate. Measures have been put in place by the Ghana Sports Authority to no avail.

Joshua Clottey (former International Boxing Federation Welterweight Champion) stated his concern about boxing in Ghana. He stated that “It is sad the way boxing is sinking and from the way we handle the sport in this country, it will be extremely difficult to raise champions”. “It is difficult to raise to the top as an African, the system doesn’t favor us and what complicates it is the way we are running the sport in the country” he continued.

To cast your mind back in May 2010 when Joshua “the hitter” Clottey fought with one of the world best boxers Manny Pacquiao. Ghanaian all over the world stood awake to watch the bout. Though he lost to unanimous decision he represented the country in great honour. He brought back the smile on Ghanaian faces whenever they watch a boxing bout.

Today in Ghana, boxing has taken a nosedive. We do have over fifty (50) boxing clubs with majority of them based in Accra. It is worth noting that all Ghana’s past world champions were products of the Ghana Amateur Boxing. It has for some time now descended to its lowest ebbs and it is important that it’s put back into the pinnacle where it once belongs.

Undefeated Ghanaian boxer, Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogbe is looking will fight WBO Oriental featherweight champion Neil John Tabanao (13-1, 9 KO’s) for the WBC Youth World Featherweight Title in order to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion for Ghana. Dogbe (14-0, 9KOs) known for his speed, technique and skills defeated Michael Pappoe in his last bout touted as the battle of the rising star. The bout touted as “Africa vs. Asia” will take place at the Police Officer’s Social and Fitness Centre in Accra on August 26th.

He defended his title last month, stopping Uganda’s Edward Kakembo in the 6th round at the Accra Sports Stadium. Tabanao is also coming off a victory, knocking out Australia’s Ibrahim Balla in three round to win the vacant WBO Oriental featherweight title last month at the Bendigo stadium in Victoria, Australia. Mr. Paul Dogbe, the trainer and father of Dogbe, is hopeful that his son will soon return home with a World Title to prove his worth as a true undisputed champion. He says Isaac is ever ready for any boxer in his weight category irrespective of where he comes from.

Dogbe is on the road to be a world champion and his time starts now.

