Juventus coach Allegri: Kwadwo Asamoah has great personality and technique

Juventus coach Max Allegri has lauded the qualities of Kwadwo Asamoah who exceeded expectations on opening weekend of the Serie A.

The 27-year-old was adjudged man of the match as he lasted the entire duration in the Bianconeri 2-1 win over Fiorentina last Saturday.

Asamoah had battled injuries for two seasons but looks re-energized this season after impressing in pre season.

"It's great to have Asamoah back. He's an important player for us and possesses great personality and technique," Allegri in a pre-match conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Lazio.

Asamoah has been named in the 20-man squad for match to be played at the Stadio Olimpico.

Juventus squad:

Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia,Pjanic, Khedira, Higuain, Hernanes, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Audero, Evra

