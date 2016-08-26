Former Ghana and former Hearts of Oak defender Dan Quaye claims he is better than most of the players that have called up by Avram Grant to play against Rwanda in the final AFCON qualifiers.

Boye who played for Chinese side Chongqing Lifan in 2007 is of the view that most of the names on Grant's list do not deserve to play for the Nation.

He further claimed he is playing consistently and can deliver the stuff if given the opportunity to represent Ghana again.

'I have not change you can ask some of your colleagues journalists that watch our matches they will testify everything to you,' Quaye told Takoradi based Radio Aseda FM

'John Boye and those at Europe, they don't play regular side, if anyone tells you they play regular side is not true'.

'Ghanaian players who play regular side for their teams at Europe is not even up to ten players or they think we don't know. I have been there for so many years, I have the self confidence to play in Black Stars."

Dan Quaye was a member of Hearts of Oak's team which won the CAF Champions League in 2000.

