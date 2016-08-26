The Pass Mark for Surviving Relegation

The battle for survival has been on for a while now with several teams falling in out of the drop zone, mathematically only the top four teams are safe. The pass mark for assured survival at this point is 41 points which means 12 teams are at risk, but the relegation pall seem to have bottom Inter Allies and bottommost New Edubiase with their respective 28 and 25 points in its grip. The two teams are not sitting pretty and are at this point looking like probable relegation candidates.

Below is a quick summation of the standings at Week 26 and a couple of things teams need to do to avoid relegation.

Dreams FC - 5th, 39 points

Newcomers Dreams need a meagre two points from their next four matches to reach the pass mark to confirm their participation in next season's PL. And looking at their record at home, they will most likely collect two points or more at home against Inter Allies and Ebusua Dwarfs.

WAFA - 6th, 38 points

Only three points adrift the pass mark, the Stubborn and sensational young squad can secure their stay this weekend with a win over second placed Aduana Stars which may dent the title aspirations of the Dormaa based club.

Bechem - 7th, 35 points

Three straight wins has really lifted the spirits of Bechem and given them a boost to finish in a respectable position despite flirting with the drop zone for most parts of the first round. The terrific improvement in performance has been evident on the field with the team churning out impressive plus solid displays to reach the MTN FA Cup finals. The pride of Bechem need six points to survive and looking at their recent exploits, it should not be a problem for Coach Manuel Zacharias.

Medeama - 8th, 34 points

Medeama must put the disappointment of failing to reach the semis of the CAF Confederation Cup behind them and collect seven points. The Mauves have two games in hand thus giving them an advantage as they have six games to harvest at least 7points from.

Ebusua Dwarfs - 9th, 34 points

Dwarfs have been a revelation in the second round, producing some impressive results to move out of the bottom. Their rise in form has surprised as well as won them affection from many football loving Ghanaians. On their part, 7 points is all they require against Medeama (Home) Hearts of Oak (Away) New Edubiase (Home) and Dreams (Away). Seems like a tough path but the methods of Prosper Nartey can see them through.

Berekum Chelsea - 10th, 33 points

Since the demotion of Berekum Arsenal, Chelsea has been holding high the flag of Berekum football and it will be disappointing if they join their bitter rivals. Their path without a shred of doubt is a tough one but I believe Chelsea are capable of negotiating their way by claiming nine points from five games against strong candidates Medeama (Home), Kotoko (Away), Ashanti Gold(Home), WAFA (Away) and Techiman (Home).

Ashanti Gold - 11th, 33 points.

Dethroned league champions have themselves to blame if they fail to survive following a drab first round. They appear to have found their rhythm but it's all but too late to defend the title. The Miners have lost twice in the second department and have to fall on their improved form to grind out eight points to survive.

Liberty Professionals - 12th, 31points

Liberty Professionals look a good side and capable of collecting 10 points to cement their place next season. Blessing - scoring boots gone cold - just has to double his efforts, and other strikers also need to up the ante to get on the scoresheet. All seven strikers have scored 8 goals; a record that needs to improve. They stand a huge chance of surviving should they rectify these problems.

Liberty's last four matches consists of two trips to in danger; Techiman City and Inter Allies plus two home matches against All Stars and Bechem United. A win in all guarantees utmost safety. However looking at poor away, they will have to count on their impressive home record for needed points.

Techiman City - 13th, 30 points

In their debut league season, the Citizens have done quite well and deserve to play topflight football next season. But it depends solely on the outcome of upcoming four matches against Liberty (Home) Aduana (Away) Hasaacas (Home) Berekum Chelsea (Home)

Their road exploits is nothing to write home about thus they have to make the most of home court when the endangered pair of Liberty and Hasaacas visit the Den. Six points out of a possible 12 at stake could see them stay.

Sekondi Hasaacas - 14th, 29 points.

For Hasaacas, they simply can't defend. Their back line is awful and it's not been helpful to their course at all. Hasmal have conceded more goals - 37 - an average of 1 per game with three (3) clean sheets.

Hasaacas' manager Yusuf Basigi, who is the head coach of the Black Queen's team that suffered a humiliating 11-0 loss in a friendly against Germany, must work on the defensive problems to avoid conceding more goals which would dent their hopes.

Hasaacas face tricky duels against Medeama (Away) Ashgold (Away) WAFA (Home) Techiman (Away) and All Stars (Home). They team needs to win all home games and grind draws away.

Inter Allies - 15th, 28 points

Looking at their recent activities - shedding of talents - it's safe to say Inter Allies are preparing for life in the second tier league. Top talents like Gockel Ahortor and Evans Mensah have left the shores of the country for Europe and according to sources they're willing to sell more players to save money.

Inter Allies are on the cusp of going down with only 28 points from 26 games and sitting in a desperate 15 position on the log.

They will take on Edubiase (Home), Dreams (Away), Liberty (Home) and Aduana (Away). They need to put up masterful displays to outwit their opponents to survive.

New Edubiase - 16th, 25 points

Former MTN FA Cup holders and bottom cellars Edubiase gave their survival hopes a shot with the shocking 2-1 win at Techiman but last week surprising loss at home against All Stars means they will have to win all their matches and hope those above them slip to survive.

Edubiase's season has been one to forget for players, Directors as well as fans.

They almost opted out of the league on the grounds of no funds - twice players had to seek comfort in pathetic places before a league match. It's been very tough.

New Edubiase in the last two seasons have survived relegation by the skin of the teeth by producing some amazing results. Can they again? I doubt, the task is humongous and will be very surprise if they avoid relegation.

They will square off with Inter Allies (Away) Bechem United (Home) Ebusua Dwarfs (Away) and finally Hearts of Oak (Home), a team they beat at home and away last season but lost the first round fixture to.

By: Enoch Fiifi Forson

Follow Writer on Twitter @Efson_



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com