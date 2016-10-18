Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
18 October 2016

NCCE schools political parties on election violence

By CitiFMonline

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has trained executives of political parties in the Nanumba North constituency in the Northern Region.

The programme which was done in collaboration with European Union and with the support from Regional Advisory Information Network Systems (RAINS) is to ensure peace before, during and after the December 7 general elections.

The Inter-party Dialogue Committee from which the trainees were drawn from in the area will serve as buffer zone where issues of conflicts and disputes could easily be resolved.

Members of the committee are to serve as agents of peace in their various communities and also monitor and report early warning signs of a possible electoral violence to the appropriate institutions.

Madam Sayibu Widadu who is the regional Director of RAINS, explained that her organization supporte the programme in a bid to promote a peaceful election in the country.

The project is also being implemented in other constituencies in the region including Bimbilla, Yendi, Binkpurugu Yunyoo and Tamale Central.

These constituencies are among the hotspots identified in the region.


By: Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira citifmonline.com/Ghana

