Former President Jerry John Rawlings has called the bluff of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) who petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), to investigate him over the money he received from late Nigerian leader, General Sani Abacha.

Rawlings had admitted in an interview with Nigeria's Guardian Newspaper that he received $2 million from General Abacha instead of five million which was widely reported in the media about two decades ago.

Flagbearer of the GCPP, Henry Herbert Lartey who is leading the campaign believes the investigation would help test Rawlings' position against corruption.

But speaking to some queen mothers who paid a courtesy call on him from the Queenmothers Foundation of Ghana, Mr. Rawlings said he still stands by his words.

“Why are people worried about the level of integrity we've tried to maintain? We say we are Christians; we swear on the bible, Muslims on the Koran; I'd like to invite people like him (Lartey) that we go traditional as well… [Let us] invite the white man's technology (lie detector) to also come and verify the truthfulness, the integrity of my word. And for him [Henry Herbert Lartey] to be simply asked who paid him to do what he did?”

The delegation from the Queenmothers Foundation included Mamaga Noviode of Sogakope, Nana Akyembaku Mansa from the Central Region, Nana Ama Serwaa from Ashanti, Nana Akua Gyasiwaa from Eastern, Mamaga Maamele from Klikor in the Volta Region and Abesewaahemaa Nana Afia Gyamaa Pinsan.

The foundation complained about abusive language thrown at eminent persons in the run up to the December general elections.

The traditional leaders were particularly concerned by the negative attacks channeled at former President Rawlings, mostly from members of his own party and wondered whether those lending their voice to such contemptuous speech had forgotten the unparalleled role he played in Ghana's political development.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

