Police arrest girlfriend of deceased Kumasi-based TV, radio presenter

Police at Effiduase in the Ashanti Region are questioning a 37-year old lady over the death of a journalist with Kumasi-based Kessben TV and Radio.

Florence Osei, also known as Afua Birago, described as ‘longtime girlfriend’ of the deceased, Confidence Eric Kwadwo Baah, spent the night with him Saturday.

Confidence was found unconscious by his aunt who was attending a morning church service.

The 32-year-old presenter was pronounced dead a few minutes after being admitted to the Emergency Unit of the Effiduase Government Hospital on Sunday.

Police say Birago spent the night together with the late presenter. The two had been in an eight-year amorous relationship.

Birago admits sleeping over on Saturday but says she left her boyfriend at about 4:30 am on Sunday.

She told police the late presenter was in the company of his uncle when he picked her up at her home and from there they visited several drinking bars in Juabeng and Effiduase.

Birago told police that at Effiduase alone they visited three different pubs before retiring to bed.

According to her, they did not even have sex when she realized that his boyfriend was weak apparently from excessive drinking, although that claim is yet to be established by police.

Police say Birago is a suspect and will remain in custody pending an autopsy on Monday.

News of the sudden demise of the popular radio cum television host on Sunday went viral within hours, drawing hundreds of curious residents to the media house.