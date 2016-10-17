3 Ex-Presidents Honoured At Maiden Tourism Awards

Three Former Presidents; Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings and Mr John Agyekum Kufuor received awards on Friday for their contribution to the tourism sector in Ghana during their tenure of office.

The awards, received by their representatives formed part of the maiden edition of the tourism hall of fame awards night organised in Accra by the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF).

In an address read on her behalf, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative arts said, the government was working tirelessly to improve the tourism sector.

She therefore, made a call to the private tourism sector to cooperate with the government to improve the sector.

“I wish to appeal to the private tourism sector to develop much more interest in the current development plan, make their inputs, and ensure successful execution,” she said.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said, government was paying much attention to the infrastructure especially access roads leading to tourist sites.

“Government, through my ministry is pursuing the redevelopment of the Efua Sunderland Children's Park into a world-class recreational Centre,” she added.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare used the occasion to congratulate GHATOF, the organisers of the event, and the award winners of the maiden tourism hall of fame awards.

Speaking on the theme for the event: ” Tourism, our heritage for national development”, Nene Nagai Kassa VII, Chief of Agormeda and the Chairman for the night said Ghanaians must learn to appreciate people while they were alive.

He appealed to stakeholders of the tourism sector to give the needed attention to the tourism private sector.

“Tourism is one of the sectors that draws a lot of income into the country and so let's help them to grow”

The Hall of Fame 2016 was awarded to nominees in various categories including Bust, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories with the former head of states picking awards for the Bust category.

Baffour Nana Anim(I), Sanaahene of Akyem Ati-Amanfrom and President of the GHATOF was also awarded with “Exemplary Leadership Recognition” special awards.

Royal Mac Dick Hotel, Sunseekers Tours and Azmera Restaurant were honoured with the Gold awards.

The Mole National Park and South Ridge Hotel were honoured with Silver awards while Japan International Corporation Authority received a bronze award for their contribution to the tourism sector.

Appreciation awards, Special Recognition life time achievement awards were given to some chiefs, individuals and institutions who have contributed to the Ghana tourism industry in different capacities.

-GNA