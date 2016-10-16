Upper East Region celebrates festival of arts and culture

Bolgatanga, Oct. 16, GNA - The Upper East Regional Festival of Arts and Culture has been celebrated in Bolgatanga to showcase the depth of talent and diverse cultures in the Upper East Region.

The occasion which was on the theme: 'Promoting a culture of peace for national unity and socio-economic empowerment,' gathered together chiefs and various cultural groups from some districts within the Region.

Speaking at the occasion, the Regional Minister, Mr Albert Abongo said the promotion of culture at the Regional, National and International levels would attract patronage of local products which would generate income to support development.

He said the Region which was well endowed with unique traditional products would benefit immensely from show casing and marketing its culture and its products.

He encouraged the municipal and district chief executives to support arts and culture as part of their mandate to ensure the overall development of their localities and promote Local Economic Development (LED).

He said local culture and arts were areas the assemblies could use to create jobs while ensuring inclusive growth.

The Minister underscored the need for peaceful co-existence during the political campaign period and after the elections.

He said the promotion of peace did not only guarantee the stability of families and communities, but also preserved the wealth of nations.

He said peace was one of the greatest assets of the Region and appealed to the people to zealously uphold and guard it

'Peace is so dear to us that the word is often found in our greetings, prayers and indeed everyday activities, I will plead with our traditional authorities to continue to talk to the youth who might want to inflame passions in this election year,' he said.

The Chairman for the occasion, Bo Naba Baba Salifu Aleemyarum, Paramount Chief of Bongo, said the was north well -endowed with culture and tradition which could only be maintained and passed on to future generations if the people tolerated and respected one another despite their political differences.

The event had on display artefacts, leather bags and sandals, traditional drums, woven baskets, clay pots and bowls, different colours and sizes of smocks for ladies and gents, hats, necklaces and wrist bands made of beads and many others.

The gathering was entertained by various cultural groups present who danced to the admiration of all amidst heavy security presence.

GNA