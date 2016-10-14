Mallam Residents Receive Free Medi-Screening

The Mallam Branch of the leading Savings and Loans Company, ASA Savings and Loans Limited has also organized a free medical screening for residents in the Mallam community.

Mohammed Iqbal Kabir, Regional Manager, Accra West Region of ASA Savings and Loans Limited, said the initiative forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility [CSR] to ensure that society also benefits from the Company.

He noted that the event which saw about 150 people (Children, men and women) went through a medical screening for sicknesses such as blood pressure, hepatitis B, malaria, sugar level and breast cancer.

Mohammed Iqbal Kabir indicated that the Company has been organizing similar events to ensure that the social and medical life of its clients, which impacts directly on their operations, is safeguarded.

He noted that they are helping women to alleviate poverty in the society by way of providing them with not only soft loans but healthcare services that will protect them against diseases such as malaria, fever, stress and other illnesses.

He emphasized that in addition, the company is poised to organize and expand this initiative in order to reach out to more people in the country and provide free scholarships to brilliant but needy children.

“Our secrecy is our commitment to the clients and we are very transparent, committed and honest. Whatever we tell our customers is exactly what we do for them,” he intimated.

He indicated that they have the lowest interest rate in Ghana and other financial sector in countries where they operate.

According to him, with a clientele base of over 118,000 members, ASA Savings and Loans is however providing the low interest rate loans of 20percent to businessmen and women for a period of six months.

He added that since its inception in 2008, ASA Savings and Loans Limited continue to remain as the market leader in the money market with a flexible payment terms that makes repayment easier for market women and the businessmen to make more profit and apply for more loans.

He posited that ASA Savings and Loans Limited which literally means ‘hope’ is providing collateral-free loans to businesses in order to increase their confidence to engage in more profitable ventures.

The company, according to him, is currently operating in six regions in the country namely Greater Accra, Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Central, Western and Eastern Region.

Mohammed Iqbal Kabir indicated that they have a total of 93 locations and 77 business centers plus 16 branches in the country.

The Regional Manager posited that by 2020 ASA Savings and Loans will spread its tentacles in all the 10 administrative regions of the country.

According to him, their aim is to help the poor by alleviate poverty adding that “Very soon we will start providing full scholarship to needy but brilliant students so that they can complete their education and support their family.”

He added that they have branches in Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Sierra Leone including Ghana with financial support from its headquarters in Mauritius and technical support from Bangladesh.

Prince Edward Oparah, Branch Manager, Mallam Business Center of Asa Savings and Loans Limited said the initial target was 100 people but they ended up receiving over 150 people who also came to benefit from the free medical screening.

He indicated that there are plans to further the education of their client’s children from the primary to the secondary level.

According to him, the Branch has about 1000 clients who are actively transacting business with them for the past years.





Img-20161013-wa0091