Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Feature Article | 13 October 2016 18:36 CET

Kofi Dubai Does Read

Dear Country-Folks,
I am in a rather prickly mood today. Dr. Kofi Prophet of the Opana Party has angered me.

How dare Dr. Kofi Prophet to ask: “Mr. President, care to read?” This comes on top of an earlier statement he made that I, the President, don’t read. Has he been a President before? If Dr. Prophet, who has not been President before, reads, shouldn’t I, the President, be even more of a reader?

Dear Country-Folk, please rest assured in the knowledge that your President reads. I am an avid reader of lots of the stuff on Whatsup. Remember when I broke the news about the Whatsup comments of a certain Auntie Bea. If I had not been reading, how could I have made that scoop? I also tweet. I need not remind you that your President was born after independence and is a very modern man. I don’t wear glasses, I am an avid reader, tech-savvy and a military-aficionado. On the last point, I have the military uniforms I have taken to wearing to prove it.

I admit that I went overboard when I sought to subtly impugn financial impropriety to Dr. Kofi Prophet in the matter of the cedi redenomination. That was rather un-presidential of me. To have given weight to a mischievous allegation like that suggests that either I don’t read much or that I am still suffering the hangover of the Montie bug. But Dr. Prophet’s rebuttal has stung deeply. I shall have to be careful what I say about Dr. Prophet. Not only are his counter-punches deadly but he wastes no time with his counter-punches.

I shall have to find softer targets for my attacks. Better, still let me leave the attacking to my Vice President who has suddenly developed a rather acerbic tongue few knew he had. His “Gbeshie” has come alive.

Let me go and read the Opana Party’s manifesto. I need some policy credibility.

Your Incompetency,
President Kofi Dubai
Gilbert Adu Gyimah
[email protected]
Alberta, Canada

More From Author: (40 Articles)
13-10-2016  Kofi Dubai Does Read03-10-2016  Kofi Dubai On Gifts And Strategy31-07-2016  Npp-canada On Ghana’s Presidential Rankings (based On Gdp Per Capita)31-07-2016  Kofi Dubai Calls For Calm: Ghana, Moontie!11-04-2016  Hunting An Elephant Kofi Dubai StyleMore...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Gilbert Adu Gyimah.

Feature Article

He that looks unto the sun(jesus) cannot see shadow(negetivity)
By: Nketiah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img