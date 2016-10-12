Mr. Kenneth Ashigbey (left), Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group presenting the Award to Hillary Denise Arko-Dadzie, Director at Airtel Ghana. With her on stage to receive the award is Richard Ahiagble, Head of Corporate Communications, Airt

[12th October 2016] Airtel Ghana’s ‘Too Much’ campaign has been adjudged the ‘Best Print Ad of the Year 2015’ at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Awards held at the State Banquet Hall.

The CIMG awards recognises and celebrates organisations that have distinguished themselves in various marketing endeavours and is designed to create awareness of the Marketing concept in businesses as well as to promote high professional standards among professionals.

Airtel Ghana’s ‘Too Much’ campaign picked the top award in recognition of the company’s ability to develop an advert that ticks all the boxes – creativity, originality, cut-through messaging and relevance for the customer.

The award also recognises Airtel Ghana’s unique ability to anticipate needs and to develop a product that resonates with customers.

Part of the citation read ‘you were able to recognise the intrinsic needs of the Ghanaian with telephony communications and rightly developed a product which addresses those very needs to the core. Your ability to use words in print and picture to send a clear communique that binds friends and loved ones through endless communication remains one area you’re unmatched in your industry culminating into 42 percent of your subscribers rolling onto your data [package] at the end of the campaign’

Speaking to this latest award, Jean Claude Domilongo, Airtel Ghana’s Director in charge of Data Business and Acting Marketing Director said “We are excited to be the recipients of this award which speaks to the innovation, creativity and originality inherent in our employees and of our agency.

Our ability to lead in data, digital and service innovation has ensured that we are always ahead, in a highly competitive industry, in the way we respond to customer needs through the provision of unmatched data, voice, enterprise and mobile financial services to our cherished customers”.

Too Much packs provide the best voice and data packs on the market.

“We launched ‘Too Much’ to provide superior value proposition for our customers. We identified that customers needed the flexibility to choose a combination of voice and data packages that suits their lifestyle and we redefined the space by giving them the best and most cost efficient combo pack. With as little as GHC 1 for example, customers can benefit from 200 minutes on-net calls, 7 minutes off-net, 100 free SMS and free data packages.

Customers can subscribe to Airtel ‘Too Much’ buy simply dialing *202# and choosing from the options of daily, weekly and monthly combo packs” Mr. Domilongo concluded.

Airtel is the telecom industry’s leader in data and digital innovation. The company has won more than 22 prestigious awards over the last two years.