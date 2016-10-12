Techno Launches Phantom 6 Plus

Techno Phantom 6 & 6 Plus series have been officially launched in Ghana following the global launch at the prestigious Armani Hotel located in Burj Khalifa, Dubai.

Kwaku Sakyi Addo, Chief Executive of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, launched the Techno Phantom 6 & 6 Plus series at a colorful event attended by distributors and partners in the telecommunications industry.

Daniel Glover, General Manager, Business at Techno Mobile, said the new devices boast of a number of high-end upgrades as compared to its predecessors, the Phantom Z and Phantom 5 that were launched in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

He said the Techno Phantom 6 comes with the slimmest dual rear lens mobile phone and a Sony 13MP camera.

“An amazing 6.15mm untra slim design with premium chamfered edges. The new Phantom 6 now wears the crown as the slimmest smartphone with a dual rear camera.

“Spotting the unconventional dual rear 13 MP auto-focus cameras with LED flash, the Phantom 6 also stomachs an expanded storage space for better operations, running on 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM expandable to 12GB, and powered by 2.GHz speed MediaTek Octa-core processor,” Mr Glover said.

He said the new Phantom 6 plus boasts of an impressive 6.0 inch IPS touch display and has Techno’s first tri-fold security on a smartphone (finger print, eye scanner and Trustlook antivirus).

Mr Glover said the device also boasts of the world’s super-fast Mediateck helio x 20 Deca core processor with 4GB DDR3 RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable to 256GB.

He said the new phones give mobile consumers better stability and speed.

Mr Sakyi-Addo showered praise on TECNO Mobile promoting technological advancements, securing strategic partners and maintaining affordable prices.

