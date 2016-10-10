10th Aniversary Of Diamond Club -USA

A decade ago the Diamond club of Ghana was established in Virginia with the aim of providing welfare support to its members and on the premise that every child regardless of birth circumstances should have equal opportunity to succeed in life.

As part of their 10th anniversary celebration the association held a glamorous dinner fundraiser on Saturday September 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in Woodbridge at which they raised a huge sum of money for charitable project in Ghana. The association has in the past supported orphanages materially and financially.

The President of the association Mr. Ivan Annor commended the efforts of the members for their generosity and willingness to support the underprivileged children in Ghana. He said the association was working in partnership with the London Headquarters and Ghana Branches to construct a multi faceted Orphanage home in Kumasi and upon completion enable them better implement sustainable solutions to some of the most urgent challenges affecting the orphan community. There was a video presentation of their charitable projects in Ghana and the efforts at changing lives through their initiatives.

Awards were given to deserving personalities who have served the association over the period of its establishment. The Club's headquarters is in London with a branch in Ghana. About 8 members of the London branch were at the fund raising dinner dance. The event was graced with the presence of Father Anthony Appiah of the Ghana Catholic Community, Dr. and Mrs. Eben Quainoo, Dr. Osei Danquah an industrialist and community leader, Dr. Abrafi Gyan and Osaberima Asante Frimpong Manso as special guest.

The Executives of the association are as follows ; Ivan Annor (President) Dr. Kwabina Boakye ( Vice President), Matthew Oduro ( 2nd Vice) , Endie Koranteng - Mensah ( Secretary) ,Barfour Senkyire (Advisor) ,Paul Kyei Barfour ( Executive member) , Peter Otchere- (logistics) ,Eric Akoagyram (welfare) ,Dan Dankwa (financial Sec) Sam Addo( Organizing Sec) ,Comfort Agyapong Sarpong ( treasurer) ,Nana Serwaa Ampaafo 1 (Queen mother)





Img 2428





Members Of The London Branch





Ivan Annor The President Of Diamond Club Usa





Fundraising Time





Fun Time





Special Guests





Special Awards Top Some Deserving Leaders





Members On The Dancing Floor