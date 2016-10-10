Ghana, Prepare for the Political Book Of The Season: JOURNEY TO THE POLLS.

Award-winning Blogger and woman activist cum columnist amidst other spectacular attributes, Mercedes Rowe Asamani, has written a political book in this political season which would be launched in the first week of November.

The book which she has titled, JOURNEY TO THE POLLS seeks to give a reflection of our democracy so far and the success stories and the failures of the various regimes. It seeks to call upon the Ghanaian electorates to unite and make decisions that would benefit Ghanaians as a whole just as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah tells us that "that which binds us is greater than that which separates us".

Are you still in a state of confusion as we near the D-day? Grab a copy of this book and get your mind prepared. JOURNEY TO THE POLLS;A BATTLE OF THE THUMBS AND THOUGHTS.





