NPP, NDC faithful campaign for peace in unique way [Photos]

Painted in the political colors of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress, F50-year-old Lartey Boye and 38-year-old Emmanuel Ayitey Hayford have begun a campaign for peace in a rather unique way.

The two who have been friends for years say, their desire to paint themselves in political colors and walk together is to show Ghanaians that supporters of the two biggest political parties in Ghana can co –exist peacefully.

Speaking to Citi News today at the premises of Citi FM, the white blue and red painted NPP supporter Lartey Boye said most Ghanaians are amused when they see them together.

According to him, he is a proud card bearing member of the NPP and it does not stop him from partnering with his best friend; red, green, black and white painted Emmanuel Hayford.

“I always follow the NPP to all their rallies and he come with me. This is to let the nation know that, whether NPP or NDC, no quarrel no fight. So if some of them are fighting and they see the party colors and we walking and doing everything together, they know they should stop. Ghana wants peace.”

On a normal day, the two friends make over three hundred Ghana cedis. According to them although they have no financial backing from any political party, they still visit various place like Lapaz and Circle to show people that Ghana needs peace.

For them, the message is simple, peace before, during and after the general elections and that can only be achieved if there is peaceful co-existence among the members of the various political parties.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana