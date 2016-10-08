PAD-EVA opens state of the art showroom with new office furnishing

PAD-EVA Ltd dealers in office furnishing has opened a plush facility and showroom at a short but exquisite ceremony in Accra, Friday.

What began as a dream at dining from a young ambitious lady in the early 90s has turned into a multi-million dollar business now housed in a state of the art facility at Asylum down, a suburb of Accra.

Managing Director Ms Amanda Owusu-Twum told the PAD-EVA story of struggle, pain, applied persistence and success, that punctuated her journey from the humble beginnings till now.

She also exemplified a strong family bond which she sealed by naming her company-PAD-EVA- which is the abbreviations of the names of her siblings and mother.

From office furnishings, desk and chairs for lectures, PAD-EVA also offers same day deliveries, Saturday services as well as after sales service.

Ms Amanda Owusu-Twum said quality is the hallmark of the company, adding, the furniture she supplied 16 years ago are still being used by her loyal customers some of whom were present to share in the success story of PAD-EVA.

She said her customer oriented services and competitive pricing have always been to the satisfaction of her loyal customers.

Ms Owusu-Twum paid tributes to her employees whose sacrifices and hardwork have brought the company this far.

CEO of Dalex Finance Mr Kenneth Thompson who played an instrumental role in PAD-EVA's acquisition of the new office space charged Amanda Owusu-Twum not rest on her oars.

Mr Kenneth Thompson and Amanda Owusu-Twum

He charged her to work harder in order for her to open many showrooms of PAD-EVA across the country.

Messers Daniel Bediako PFC Auditing Services and Mr Duncan Osebre of Frontiers Printing both of whom are loyal clients of PAD-EVA gave testimonies of the customer centred services and comfortable payment arrangements they have with PAD-EVA.

Mr Osebre said the success of PAD-EVA gives credence to the saying that the harder you work, the luckier you become.

Mr Duncan Osebre

Together with the Dalex Finance CEO, Ms Amanda Owusu-Twum and Pastor Joseph Adjatey of the Royal House Chapel cut the tape for the grand opening of PAD-EVA.

Clients, guests and the media were taken on the tour of the showroom in an exhibition of the new furniture and accessories on sale.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah