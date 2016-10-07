New Drug To Cure HIV/AIDS

The Centre of Awareness (COA) Ghana has discovered a new medication that promises to be the cure for HIV/AIDS.

The drug, dubbed ‘COA72’, has reportedly undergone clinical trials at the University of Kwa Zulu Natal School of Medicine, South Africa, and said to have proven beyond reasonable doubt to be the decades-old awaited cure for HIV/AIDS.

It is an intramuscular and intravenous injectable of COA FS, a herbal dietary supplement which supports the human immune system to fight a variety of deadly diseases. COA FS is also developed by the Centre of Awareness

COA72, DAILY GUIDE gathered, holds the potential of curing HIV within three days or 72 hours.

According to COA, in vivo pilot studies conducted in South Africa this year proved that intramuscular administration of COA72 has the ability of smoking out viruses living in latently infected cells into the blood stream and flashed out by intravenous administration of COA72 in five days.

That, according to the centre, means that human immuno-deficiency virus (HIV) can be removed from the human body within a maximum of 10 days.

It has reportedly been experimental on 18 HIV/AIDS patients from the University of Kwa Zulu South Africa who have been ‘cured’ from the ailment.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that some government officials in Ghana with HIV/AIDs have also used the drug on trial basis and have subsequently been healed.

President of COA, Dr Samuel Ato Duncan, addressing journalists on Wednesday in Accra, explained that COA72 is a cure for HIV/AIDS, a disease that has remained incurable since it was discovered in 1986.

According to him, the quest to produce a cure for HIV/AIDS started when a total of 53 persons living with HIV/AIDS from the Ghana AIDS Commission in 2004 died from the disease.

He said, “The quest for the cure of HIV/AIDS started when all the 53 patients we were caring for died out of our hands and the last person called Mercy said to us on her sickbed with tears flowing from her eyes. My brothers and sisters, this sickness called HIV/AIDS is painful, nobody should contract it.”

“The Centre of Awareness, therefore, started the research and on the 26th August, 2006, a formula was derived, an agent was developed and pilot scientific study started in Ghana and ended in South Africa.”

According to him, the Centre of Awareness has established to its credit a research department to research into plant medicines and food supplements, useful for patients receiving treatment for chronic diseases.

He said the centre has also established six traditional healthcare centres certified by the Ministry of Health in Ghana and one healthcare centre in Durban, South Africa.

The Centre of Awareness is a non-governmental organisation founded in the year 1988 but registered as an NGO in 2000 to spearhead global peace and to address pertinent issues confronting peace as in the case of HIV/AIDS that has become a global canker, said Dr Duncan.

The mission of the centre, he added, is to work closely but independently with global leaders to adopt and implement policies that are human-centred and also complement the effort of WHO to fight diseases that have no cure.

Two out of the 18 persons who were healed with the drug gave their testimonies during the press conference.

One of them, Bandik Mdlalose, a 30-year-old researcher at the Centre for Civil Society, University of Kwa Zulu Natal, said she was living with HIV/AIDS for 12 years receiving her healing with the use of COA72.

She said before then, two of her siblings had died from the virus. For some personal reasons, Ms Mdlalose refused to disclose the name of the hospital she was tested HIV positive in South Africa when DAILY GUIDE pressed her for that information.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Awareness has called on interested research institutions to do further trials using International Standard Protocol by World Health Organisation (WHO) for global acceptance of COA72 as the cure for HIV/AIDS.

BY Melvin Tarlue