Relocate Gandhi To The High Commission Of India

It is sad that the statue of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at the campus of University of Ghana is defaced.

Though, the move is to get authorities act to remove the statue, stakeholders should have handled the matter with diplomacy.

Relocating the statue to the Indian High Commission would have been the best option because it would have been a win-win situation for the two countries which have one of the best international relations.

Apart from the massive presence of Indian businesses in the country and the annual exchange programmes at various levels of education between Ghanaian and Indian schools, it is very important to also state that the Indian Government constructed Ghana’s Presidential palace, The Flagstaff House. These and many more illustrates the significance of Ghana and India Relations, hence the country and for that matter university authorities should have handled the matter taking into consideration the relations between the two countries.

Now that it has happened, it is obvious the matter will affect the diplomatic ties between Ghana and India badly. However India should maintain the lasting calm and respect it has for Ghana.

It is proven that Gandhi statue cannot be at the campus of a World Class University, not in Ghana as a country.

The statue must be relocated to the High Commission of India in Ghana and be repaired to its original state.

Thank you

Sulemana Bawa Ibrahim

(Deekman Nomoreclaten)

Reggae Presenter

Radio Justice

Tamale

Contact: +233249013516