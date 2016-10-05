Vodafone declares October as SME month

Accra , Oct.5, GNA - Vodafone Business Solutions (VBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone Ghana, has declared October as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) month.

The initiative is aimed to underline Vodafone's holistic support to SMEs nationwide to use digital services to boost their businesses.

In a release in Accra, Vodafone Ghana said the initiative would be marked by lots of highlights including an SME Africa Summit and Awards event to interact, reward and show appreciation to customers.

According to the release, VBS intends to use the summit platform to open the discussion on how these businesses could leverage the power of technology and become a Ready Business - equipped with the right solutions to take on the world.

'SMEs play a very crucial role in Ghana's economy, demonstrating the capacity to contribute enormously to the general economic growth.

'With the world at an advanced stage of digitisation, VBS wants to be at the forefront of championing the transformative outcomes that these new phenomena provide for Ghanaian businesses.'

Angela Mensah-Poku, Director, Vodafone Business Solutions Ghana said: 'There is no doubt SMEs are playing a huge role in the economic uplift of Ghana.

'Over the years, our products including 'Ready Business', 'Ready Office' and 'Red Business' have contributed tremendously to their success.

'We have become very important to their lives and we want to entrench this relationship further this year and the subsequent years to come. I am looking forward to the month and how we can excite our customers.'

