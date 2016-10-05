A physician assistant has indicated that Janet Amankwah, the lady accusing one Queenie Akuffo of sexually assaulting her with a vibrator, 'appreciated the act.'

According to Mary Mills, the physician assistant at the Ga South Municipal Hospital in Accra, 22-year-old Janet said that the accused reportedly inserted a dildo into her (Janet's) vagina.

In the view of the doctor, the lady who narrated what Queenie had done to her was normal when she was brought to the hospital.

Mary Mills said in an answer to a question that she would agree with Andrew Vortia, lawyer for Queenie, that the victim appreciated what happened to her.

Ms. Mills further stated in a court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku during cross-examination yesterday that Janet Amankwah was also not drunk when she visited the health facility.

The defence lawyers are currently seeking to convince the court that the act perpetrated by Queenie was purely consensual.

Meanwhile, state prosecutors led by Detective Inspector Judith B. Asante, claimed they were set to present eight witnesses in the course of the trial.

This followed the discharge of Ms. Mills who had over the weeks been in the dock under cross-examination by Mr Vortia.

Sitting continues on October 13, 2016.

Queenie, 26, allegedly committed the act at about 6pm on January 25, this year at Ablekuma in Accra, where both of them reside.

According to the prosecution, Queenie asked other witnesses around to leave and she locked her bedroom, but a 13-year-old witness reportedly went to peep through the window of the accused person and saw her (Queenie) inserting the artificial male organ into the victim's private part.

The victim's brother, one Nana Sasu, was said to have seen the act and alerted her mother (the complainant).

They rushed to the aid of Janet and saw her lying naked in Queenie's bedroom with vomit all over her body.

The artificial organ was found on top of Queenie's wardrobe while a video recording of the act was also found on her Infinix mobile phone.

Queenie, according to the prosecution, in her caution statement to the police, admitted the offence.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

