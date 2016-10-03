JICA, Ghana Health Service and Noguchi Institute launch Surveillance and Laboratory Support for Emerging Pathogens for Public Health

Accra. 30th September, 2016. The Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, Ghana Health Service, GHS, and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research of the University of Ghana have launched the project called: “Surveillance and Laboratory Support for Emerging Pathogens of Public Health Importance in Ghana” under the assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The launch was jointly performed on 27th September, 2016 at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research by Prof. Kwadwo Koram, Director of the Institute, Mr. Koji Makino, Chief Representative of JICA Ghana, H.E. Kaoru Yoshimura, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana and officials of the Ghana Health Service.

The Project aims to strengthen the surveillance system by establishing a model for basic research-linked surveillance system in Ghana and deepening the understanding of the defense mechanism of intestinal mucosal tissue of enteric infectious diseases such as cholera and host immune response to HIV.

The Project would be implemented through collaborative research with Japanese research institutions (Institution of Medical Science of the University of Tokyo (IMSUT), Mie University (MU), National Mie Hospital (NMH), and National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), with IMSUT as the representative institution) and Ghanaian institutions (Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana (NMIMR) and Ghana Health Service (GHS). The result of this project is expected to benefit the countermeasures for pathogens of public health importance in all of Ghana and also in the West African region in the future.

Mr. Koji Makino, Chief Representative, JICA has stated that JICA is very proud that the Noguchi Memorial Institute has grown to work as an equal partner with Japanese Universities and congratulate the Noguchi Memorial Institute on its remarkable achievement and contribution toward the improvement of health conditions not only in Ghana but also in West Africa Sub-Region.