CP children parents share inspiration

Accra, Oct.1, GNA - Multikids Foundation in collaboration with the Special Mothers Project, on Saturday organised a workshop for parents and care-givers of children with cerebral palsy (CP).

The workshop dubbed: 'Action Day,' was part of activities to commemorate World Cerebral Palsy Day in Ghana, on the theme: 'A child with CP - A child with possibilities.'

Master Sean Pobee, a person living with CP who gave an opening remark at the workshop, called on parents to love their children with the health condition.

He said: 'Government should pay attention and commit more resources to help children with cerebral palsy.'

Master Pobee whose opening remark served as an inspiration to many of the parents with younger children, said children with CP have a potential to a great future given the needed love and attention.

The parents were trained in basic physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy on topics like good posturing, potty training, feeding, and dressing for older children with CP.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Initiator of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation campaign on CP said the workshop served as a skill learning platform for care-givers.

Parents also had the opportunity to meet, talk and interact with one another and served as a platform to share inspiration and encouragement.

Ms Amanda Budge, CEO of Multikids Inclusive Academy and the Multikids Foundation, said it is her passion to see every child with CP and every special needs child in school.

'How I wish that Multikids Inclusive Academy could open its doors to all the children but we have limited resources and cannot,' she said.

She called on corporate organisations, NGOs, government and individuals to support a worthy cause by supporting the Multikids Foundation to enable them support more families with CP children.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated every first Wednesday of October. It is a movement of people with CP and their families, and the organisations that support them, in more than 50 countries.

Its vision is to ensure that children and adults with CP have the same rights, access and opportunities as anyone else in the society.

