EPL on Citi FM: Chelsea beat Hull, Payet lights up London Stadium [Photos]

Hull 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea overcame a resilient Hull side 2-0 to end their losing run and get their season back on track.

Willian and Diego Costa netted for the visitors, who struggled to break down the Tigers in the first half, but as soon as the opening goal went in, it was clear the Blues would be taking all three points back to Stamford Bridge.

Courtois made an early stop from a Snodgrass free-kick, which deflected off the wall and wrong-footed the keeper.

The quality was poor, but chances were being created by both sides.

Ryan Mason saw his close-range strike deflected wide off N'Golo Kante, before a wonderful control and turn from Diego Costa led to a clear chance for Willian – but he limply hit the ball straight at goalkeeper Marshall.

The first-half ended in a whimper, both teams struggling to cut open the opposition's defence – and the only real chance being Snodgrass' early free-kick which forced the save from Courtois.

The Blues came out the traps extremely fast following the restart, Hazard forcing a fine save from Marshall after a strike from outside the area.

The pressure was kept up; Kante struck straight at Marshall, before the Frenchman missed an open goal after Costa had struck the post.

After 60 minutes, the pressure finally paid off.

Willian claimed possession just inside the area after a strong run through midfield from Matic, and the Brazilian turned up the style, sending a curling finish into the top corner which left Marshall helpless.

Costa doubled the lead five minutes late, almost replicating Willian's strike with a curling finish after Matic's powerful run through midfield.

There were a few half chances in the remaining stages of the game, but the result was never in doubt, with the Blues claiming two points that moved them into sixth place.

Watford 2-2 Bournemouth



Watford and Bournemouth played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road, which shared the points between two very equal teams.

The Cherries took the lead twice, through Callum Wilson and Josh King, but Troy Deeney and Isaac Success pulled the Hornets level – with neither side able to grab the all-important winning goal.

Ighalo had an early attempt, running onto Deeney's flicked header, but could only drag the ball wide of the far post.

The hosts were on top in the early stages, but Gomes had to be on top form to push a free-kick over the bar which seemed to be dropping just under the crossbar.

Despite Watford dominating the ball, it was the visitors who were more decisive in the final third – one strong run down the wing from Ibe forcing a stop from Gomes.

And this decisiveness led to the visitors taking the lead, Callum Wilson nodding a fine header past Gomes from Stanislas' cross.

Watford pushed to get back into the game; Amrabat forcing two saves from Boruc in quick succession, and Kaboul's close range header also being kept out by the Polish keeper.

The hosts looked to pull level following the re

And it was Deeney who pulled the sides level, sending a first-time finish past Boruc from Amrabat's excellent cut-back.

Wilshere almost put the visitors instantly back ahead, but his curling attempt hit the post, and Mazzarri went for the win by replacing Ighalo with Success.

Deeney forced a fine save from Boruc, and although Watford were on the front foot, substitute Josh King put the Cherries back in front with a strike which deflected past Gomes.

But just moments later, Success repaid the faith shown in him, pulling the Hornets level with a lovely header from Holebas' free-kick.

Success forced a save from Boruc, and the Cherries hit the woodwork again – Stanislas striking the crossbar on the hunt for the winning goal.

But neither keeper was beaten for a third time, and the points were shared in Hertfordshire.

West Ham 1-1 Middlesbrough



Dimtri Payet scored a wondergoal to rescue a point for West Ham against Middlesbrough at the London Stadium.

Christian Stuani had handed Boro the lead early in the second half with a header which only just cleared the goalline, but Payet turned on the style to run the visitors' defence ragged and convert to secure a hard-fought point for the Hammers.

The first notable action of the game was bad news for West Ham, with Sam Byram stretchered off after just six minutes following a seemingly innocuous challenge.

Viktor Fischer recorded the first clear chance of the game, striking just past the post from the right side of the area, as Boro pushed forward in the early stages.

West Ham's attack was struggling to create much against a solid Boro backline, but Payet did flash a chance wide after some great individual work on the left flank.

Stuani struck a free-kick against the wall, Mark Noble's curling attempt flew just wide of the post, and the Hammers captain then struck the bar, as both sides kept pushing for the opening goal.

That late goalmouth action hinted at a brighter second half, especially as the opening period ended with just one shot on target from both teams combined.

Slaven Bilic reacted to the poor attacking display by bringing on Simone Zaza at the break, but it was Antonio who recorded the Hammers' first shot on target – though his weak attempt was not troubling Valdes in goal.

And although the Hammers were recording chances, it was Boro who took the lead.

A corner was headed goalwards by Stuani, and although Noble cleared – the ball was already behind the line as West Ham's nightmare continued.

But Bilic's men pulled level, Payet running through the entire Boro defence before rolling the ball into the back of the net.

Antonio missed a glorious chance from close range, thrashing high and wide with a wild strike, and the game ended with the points shared in London.

Sunderland 1-1 West Brom



Patrick van Aanholt netted late on to secure a point for Sunderland against West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

The Dutchman rounded off a fine team move to equalise after Nacer Chadli scored his third in three games for the Baggies to put them in the lead.

It was the visitors who went close first, but Chadli could only fire straight at Jordan Pickford after a scramble in the Sunderland area.

A quick counter after a Black Cats' attack also presented a chance for the Baggies, but Matt Phillips wasted possession by shooting from 40 yards; an easy save for Pickford.

But Pickford could not save everything, and 35 minutes in the deadlock was broken – Chadli putting the finishing touch on a fine team move, aided by some poor Sunderland defending.

With the half drawing to a close, and the hosts without a shot on target, David Moyes was lucky his side were not two goals down.

James McClean had the opportunity to play Rondon in on goal, but overhit his pass out of play to let the Black Cats off the hook.

Sunderland started the second half impressively, monopolising the ball but struggling to test Foster in goal.

The Baggies were content with sitting deep, absorbing pressure and breaking; McLean putting pressure on the Sunderland defence after a weak pass from Khazri.

Jermain Defoe saw his strike blocked by Fletcher, but when it appeared West Brom had done enough to claim all three points, Sunderland restored parity.

Patrick van Aanholt started the move with a powerful run from left-back, feeding the ball to Watmore, who played the ball into the area. Van Aanholt had continued his run forward, picking up the ball on the penalty spot and bouncing it over Foster into the back of the net.

West Brom came close to retaking the lead, but the Black Cats held on for a much-needed point which moves them off bottom spot of the Premier League table.

