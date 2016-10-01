Zoomlion contribution to NSD cannot be measured

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Sefwi-Asafo (W/R), Oct. 1, GNA - Ms Emmah Akyea-Boakye, the Operations Manager of Zoomlion has noted that her company support to the National Sanitation Day (NSD) exercise cannot be measured.

She said Zoomlion has always supported the NSD with logistics, implements and equipment at all times to achieve the goal of the exercise.

Ms Akyea-Boakye said this at the NSD exercise at Sefwi- Asafo in the Sefwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western Region.

The NSD is schedule for every first Saturday of every month and was instituted by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development at the directive of President John Dramani Mahama in October 2015.

It was introduced to control the indiscriminate dumping of refuse and littering and to also revive the spirit and culture of communal labour in the country.

The NSD is to promote public and environmental health and to encourage good sanitation practices.

Ms Akyea- Boakye said Zoomlion would continue to play a major role in the cleaning of the environment and encourage good sanitation practices.

She appealed to stakeholders in the waste and sanitation industry to support the exercise to achieve its goals.

Alhaji Abdulai Abdallah, Regional General Manager of Zoomlion said his outfit has deploy personnel in all the 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly to support the exercise.

He said the personnel deploy ire resourced with brooms, wheelbarrows, rakes, nose masks, hand gloves, shovels and cutlasses and rubbish trucks and this is always done every NSD day.

Alhaji Abdallah said people in the Region would attest to the fact that Zoomlion contribution to the exercise cannot be measured.

He urged other stakeholders to participate and contribute to the project.

GNA