Christians asked to impart the youth with values

Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - Christians have been asked to impart the youth with values that would help transform them to live meaningful lives, that would enable them contribute to nation building.

Very Reverend Philip Tsatsu Norgbodzi, Circuit Minister of the Mt Zion Methodist Church said this at the 30th Anniversary and thanksgiving service of Mt Zion Methodist Men's Fellowship at Korle Gonno Circuit in Accra.

Speaking on the theme: 'Imparting the Generation with core Christian Values- the Role of the Men's Fellowship,' he noted that the inability of younger people to live exemplary lives could be attributed to the failure of Christians to impart Christian values to them.

He said: 'Christians should make conscious efforts to impart Christian values into younger ones. Values such as love, unity, peace, holiness among others are gradually not appreciated in the country but rather we are faced with situations where the love for money has increased.

'There is selfishness, disunity among others. This is certainly wrong and shouldn't happen,' he said.

He admonished Christians to love one another and live in unity especially during the election period and not to be divided by ideologies that has the tendency to divide the nation.''

Rev Norgbodzi noted that the fruit of the spirit is to carry Christ; it is not about ideologies or philosophies.

'In oneness we can move this nation forward, churches can move forward, families can stand stronger especially during this election period.

'We need to foster unity in the society so that we can walk into the purpose of Christ for our generation. Beauty will fade, and strength will fade and so all these thing should be used to glorify his name.

'Let us therefore stand together in unity, lift His banner high and draw men and women to Christ with the love Christ has shown us.'

He said Christian values are timeless and therefore appealed to the youth to be careful not to be imparted by negative values in the society that may be described as modern.

He said: 'The values of today are not different from values of yesterday. it doesn't change and so people we shouldn't discard these values because of economic situations.

'The Jesus Christ we knew yesterday is the same today. Truth is truth, it is not time bound.

'The important thing is to know Christ and know Him better. If you know Him all other things shall be added unto you. Christ is the same yesterday, today and forevermore. If we hold unto Him, he will direct a pace for our life.''

Mr Joseph Andrews, the Chairman of the Men's Fellowship said the Methodist Men's fellowship in collaboration with the Church have embarked on a number of programmes tailored to satisfy the varied needs of members.

He said: 'Apart from the spiritual wellbeing of members, we are also interested in addressing the social, educational and financial needs of members. We have embarked on periodic medical screening for members, programmes to educate members on sound financial management practices among others.'

He observed that Christians should not forget about The Great Commission enjoined by their faith and reach out to more people particularly the younger ones to know Christ and should be able to instil into them sound Christian values.

'The role of the Men's fellowship is very appropriate in these times where the church is embarking on evangelism. Let us resolve to do the Kingdom's business with more passion and commitment by leading the youth to Christ,' he said.

He asked Ghanaians to tolerate each other and embrace whoever becomes victorious in the December 7 general election, to help in the peaceful co-existence of everybody.

'Ghana is what we have, we don't have any country anywhere, and we need to think of Ghana first. To make the right decision by staying together peacefully even after the elections.

The Mt Zion Methodist Men's Fellowship was inaugurated in June 1986 by the Rt Rev Samuel Kwame Hodasi who was the Superintendent Minister of the Korle Gonno Circuit.

GNA