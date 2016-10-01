Ghananaian soldier sues British Ministry for feeling cold during exercises

A soldier born in Ghana is suing the Ministry of Defence for £200,000 claiming he got too cold on a military exercise in Wales.

Gershon Rawlings, 33, has brought the negligence claim arguing his ethnicity made him more likely to suffer than other troops, the Sun reported.

His lawyers claim he suffered numbness and tingling in his feet after being made to sleep outdoors in a waterproof poncho.

In a writ filed at the High Court in London, Mr Rawlings says he was forced to remain out in 'very cold and wet' conditions during the two-week exercise.

The experience, in October 2013, left him with 'disadvantages' which have limited his chance of getting another job, the writ claims.

When Mr Rawlings complained at the time of the exercise his Royal Artillery sergeant told him other soldiers were also cold and he should 'man up', it is alleged.

The case comes just months after Abdoulie Bojang, who was born in the Gambia, launched a claim against the MoD after suffering cold injuries in Banff, Canada, where temperatures dip to minus 22F (minus 30C).

Mr Rawlings, who is now studying at university, says that during his exercise in Sennybridge, mid-Wales, he was not given sufficient hot food and drinks 'on a regular basis' to ward off the cold.

The legal action claims the Army provided him with waterproof boots and standard issue gloves which did not allow for his 'particular vulnerabilities'.

The writ prepared for the claim says he was diagnosed with 'non-freezing cold injuries', or NFCIs, and placed on restricted duties.

The MoD admits Mr Rawlings developed NFCIs but says he must prove how serious they are, and how they have damaged his prospects. But despite his diagnosis he was still required to parade, 'required to work in open, cold garages', and carry out guard duties in the open air.

Mr Rawlings' legal team claims the Army's failings have left their client 'disadvantaged' over future jobs and ended his military career.

Photographs posted on Facebook of the ex-soldier wearing fatigues attracted a comment from a friend which read: 'Strong man in war front.' Mr Rawlings said: 'Everything is with the lawyers. I have an anxiety issue so can't speak to you.'

According to figures released at the time of Mr Bojang's claim earlier this year, at least 450 Commonwealth soldiers have suffered cold injuries in the past decade.

A NFCI comes about when the core temperature of the body remains below its natural level for a long period of time.

At that point the blood vessels constrict, reducing blood flow and the supply of oxygen to the hands and feet. This is harmful even though body tissue does not freeze.

Nerve and blood vessel damage can occur without immediate treatment, sometimes causing permanent injury.

