General News | 1 October 2016 12:36 CET

Snake dies from silicon poisoning after sinking teeth into model's fake breasts

By Mirror.co.uk

The scantily clad, cosmetically enhanced model was being filmed holding the large snake as it wraps around her leg and a man comments something about being "sexy."

A busty model has been bitten on the breast by a snake - with the reptile later dieing from silicon poisoning.

The video of the boob attack on Israeli model Orit Fox has gone viral on the internet.

But things take a turn for the worst when she bizarrely tries to lick when it came near her mouth.

The gesture appeared to upset the snake.
Moments later, the snake aggressively struck at her.

The reptile latched on to her right breast in the nipple area.

The woman screamed and initially tried to yank the snake from her breast.

But the snake would not let go, even when a man came to her rescue.

