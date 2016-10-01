Starbow resumes Tamale flight with new aircraft

Starbow has resumed its Tamale flight, Friday, after months of suspension over challenges the company said were beyond its control.

With a new 97 seater Avro RJ 100 aircraft, the company flew its first batch of passengers which had Dance Hall artiste Shatta Wale, CEO of Starbow James Eric Antwi and selected journalists on board.

Mr Antwi told the journalists the Tamale flights have come to stay, with exciting new offers and affordable prices for passengers.

"The RJ 100 is a latest model of the BA 146. It is modern, very reliable, it powerful and is spacious. It can take all passengers willing to go to Accra," he said.

According to him, the company will do one flight per day till next week Friday when two flights, one morning, one afternoon will be introduced.

"We are assuring Tamale passengers we are in for business. We are not going to stop," he promised.

Whilst optimistic about the possibility of remaining in good business, the Starbow CEO was quick to point out the single most important challenge he said could hamper all business activities by the domestic airlines.

"When the VAT was introduced it drove away a lot of passengers because the price had to go up. Our biggest challenge is the VAT. It is affecting our cash flow. We can't afford to pay. It's been a problem for us all along. When the VAT is [reduced] i think we will be in business," he said.

Mr Antwi said the airline will soon begin its inter regional flights to Liberia, Nigeria, Guinea Burkina Faso by December this year.

