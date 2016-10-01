Three Ghanaian writers honoured by Canadian philanthropist

By Kodjo Adams/ Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Sept. 30, GNA - Three Ghanaian African writers have been recognised by the Burt Award for African Literature for their sterling contributions in literary works and promoting the love for reading among the populace.

The event was to recognise excellence in young adult literature, fill in the gap for the shortage of relevant, and quality books for young people.

They include Mrs Ruby Yayrah Goka, who emerged the winner with her book titled, 'The Step-Monster 'and received an amount of GH¢25,555.00, while Mrs Elizabeth Irene Baitie came second with her book titled, 'Rattling in the Closet' and took home GH¢19,877.00 and Nii Kpani took the third position with his book titled 'Red Spectacles' as well as GH¢ 14,198.00.

The event was organised by the Ghana Book Trust and supported by the Canadian High Commission in Ghana.

Mr William Burt, a Canadian philanthropist, mooted the initiative as part of his effort to recognise young Africa writers who have excelled in literary works.

Mrs Goka's book 'The Step Mother' has 149 pages with 18 chapters which touches on the wicked nature of stepmothers.

She said Buerki Puplampo cannot believe that her widowed father is getting remarried when her mother has not even been dead for long.

Mrs Goka, a dentist by profession, said the daughter knew that Naadu Nartey is wrong for her father and vowed to do everything in her power to save her younger brother and herself from the fate she knows was awaiting them.

Mrs Baitie's book on 'Rattling in the Closet' focused on a dialogue story between Mercy and Perry who where torn between truth and lies.

Mercy had to decide on how to protect her hopes, her best friend and her own carefully kept secret.

Mrs Baities is a new sensation in contemporary Ghanaian and African literature and works as a clinical biochemist.

Mr Kpani's book 'Red Spectacles' dwells on the adventure of Dusty and Motion who escape from paradise and the sister of their closest friend at Marlin Hall, where the brothers now live, goes missing.

A nameless stranger 'Red Spectacle' seems to be the only link to the missing teenager.

Mr Kpani is studied Science at Achimota Secondary School and is a biochemistry professional.

He is the Executive Partner of Heritage Confectionery, a food processing company.

Other dignitaries present include Mr Nat Nuno-Amarteifio, Former Mayor of Accra, Mrs Genevieve Eba-Polley, Executive Director of Ghana Book Trust, Mrs Yvonne Appiah, Chairperson of Ghana Book Trust and Mrs Heather Cameron, Canadian High Commissioner-Designate to Ghana.

