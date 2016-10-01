Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 1 October 2016 10:41 CET

Oda Fetish Priest House Burnt

By Daily Guide
The gutted house of the fetish priest
A four-bedroom house belonging to the Akyem Kotoku Omankomfour (fetish priest) in the Eastern Region, Nana Kwame Appeatu, was gutted by fire Thursday morning, destroying properties running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that items destroyed by the fire, which started at about 10am at Old Town, a suburb of Akyem Oda, included electric machines, mattress, cloths, phones, gold jewelry and GH¢1,300. It took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service close to 30 minutes to put out the fire.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Nana Kwame Appeatu said the house was burnt while he was on his way to visit a friend, adding that he and his family lost all their personal effects in the fire, and called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, the government and other benevolent organizations to come to their aid.

ADO1 Joseph Bryden of the Ghana National Fire Service, Oda Station, speaking to this paper, advised the public to be careful with the way they handle fire because “fire outbreaks do not give notice before they happen but can cause harm in a twinkle of an eye.

He indicated that the cause of the fire was yet to be established as  investigation had begun into the inferno.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Oda

