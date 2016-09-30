Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Nigeria | 30 September 2016 21:40 CET

14 soldiers killed in anti-Boko Haram operations: Niger

By AFP
In late July of 2016 a multinational force, drawn from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon,Â was formed to tackle Boko Haram insurgents and clear them out of towns and villages. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)
In late July of 2016 a multinational force, drawn from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon,Â was formed to tackle Boko Haram insurgents and clear them out of towns and villages. By Issouf Sanogo (AFP/File)

Niamey (AFP) - Niger's army said Friday that 14 of its soldiers and scores of Boko Haram fighters had been killed during a multi-month sweep operation in the nation's southeast.

Defence ministry spokesman Colonel Moustapha Ledru told state television that "123 terrorists" had been killed and "a large quantity of arms recovered from the insurgents."

It was not possible to independently verify this number.

Ledru said 14 soldiers were killed and 29 wounded in the joint operations with Chad's military took place between July and September 28.

They targeted the Diffa region, which lies just across the border from the Islamists' stronghold in northeastern Nigeria.

Ledru said the "terrorists" who had been killed had "infiltrated" into Diffa from Nigeria, adding that two fighters had been captured.

Boko Haram's seven-year insurgency has left at least 20,000 people dead in Nigeria and border areas of neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, and made more than 2.6 million homeless.

Attacks in Niger's Diffa region began in February 2015.

In late July this year a multinational force, drawn from Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, was formed to tackle the Islamic insurgents and clear them out of towns and villages.

Ledru said operations had led to four strategic localities being taken back from Boko Haram control.

Nigeria

If it is harder for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God, then it is easier for a poor man to enter.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img