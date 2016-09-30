Ghana gets ready to host third eCommerce Expo

Accra gets ready to host the largest gathering of companies and professionals from online retail shops, telecoms, banks, internet service providers, software designers, solution providers in the mobile commerce, online payment, IT security, etc., in Ghana's burgeoning ecommerce industry. It is scheduled for 27th – 28th October at the plush Alisa Hotel.

Under the theme, “Transforming Ghana's Online Businesses through Technology, Innovation & Opportunity”, the third Ghana eCommerce Expowill shape the way modern business is conducted, coming after the highly successful editions in 2013 and 2015.

Over the two-day period, the third Ghana eCommerce exhibition will provide the platform to exhibitors to sign on new businesses or clients, gain market exposure by showcasing their eCommerce products and services, gain market feedback from thousands of highly targeted potential customers/buyers who need your products and services, launch new and innovative e-commerce and electronic financial transaction products, directly reach potential customers with customised best practices e-commerce solutions, generate leads by face to face conversation with potential stakeholders and e-commerce and e-solution vendors, and network with potential e-commerce and e-solutions investors.

Paul Asinor, head of events at OML Africa, the organisers, said, “Consumers are becoming more comfortable with eCommerce, and traditional retailers are adapting their strategies and drawing in new customers, while sales are increasing year on year. According to Forrester, mobile payments alone will grow to $142 billion by the end of 2019, up from $52 billion in 2014. This is quite significant, and business cannot lose sight of the fact that the future is online, mobile, and digital.”

As the Ghana eCommerce Expo is always looking for better ways to feature innovation and champion disruption, exhibition visitors are expected to throng the newly-introduced Fintech Pavilion, and the LaunchPad at this year's event.

The Fintech Pavilion will be the hive of Ghanaian innovation in the e-payments and electronic financial transactions space, while the LaunchPad is the springboard where new software, mobile apps and other technological products and services, such as latest android phones and PCs never before seen in Ghana, will be launched alongside the biggest market players, in front of an audience of media and prospective buyers.”

The exhibition, which is free to attend, will have on display over 50 Ghanaian and international online solutions and products, with an impressive list of exhibitors, including Spearhead Networks, Tisu.com.gh, Teledata ICT, Pweb Systems, Brandit, Swifta Systems, News Ghana, Zoobashop, Jumia Travel, Africakart. Others are mNotify, Ghana Women in Business Online Directory, Nespresso, citibusinessnews.com, Mobile App Solutions, National Express, and many others.