Press Release | 30 September 2016 11:45 CET

PPP's Presidential Campaign Returns To The Northern, Upper East And Upper West Regions

By PPP

The Progressive People's Party's "Don't Waste Your Vote On Those Who Have Disappointed You" Presidential Campaign returns to the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions. The flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has been asking the people to vote for him and PPP parliamentary candidates.

His key message is to ask Ghanaians to vote for him based in his track record of positive results in the public and private sectors and not for those making promises they know that they cannot fulfill.

This time, the presidential campaign team will travel to the north via the eastern corridor. The PPP's Vice Presidential Candidate is currently completing a tour of the same three northern regions. This is to confirm the national character of the PPP.

The constituencies to be visited will include:
Northern: Wulensi, Bimbilla, Tatale, Gushegu, Karaga, Savelugu, Salaga North

Upper East: Tempane, Bongo, Navrongo, Chiana Paga
Upper West: Wa East, West & Central, Nandom, Nadowli

---Signed---
Richmond Keelson
Campaign Coordinator

Press Release

