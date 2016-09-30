Our MP And Dce Lacks Lobbying Skills- Nana Nteboah Prah Iv

The divisional Chief of Himan-Prestea Traditional Area, Nana Nteboah Prah IV has reacted dispassionately on the poor nature of roads in Preatea and Heman and has described the Member of Parliament of Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Hon. Kwesi Blay and the District Chief Executive, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe as having “extremely poor lobbying skills”.

The renowed Chief, was speaking in an interview on Thursday, 29th September, 2016 on Bogoso based Trinity 96.7 FMs sensational morning show dubbed “Filla”, hosted by Ohemma Naomi Afriyie Nyannor.

The Chief, lamented on several issues connected with Preatea town roads. “I do not understand why one contractor (Asabea) has about 16 contracts, is he the only contractor in Ghana?” the Chief asked.

According to him, close to one months ago, when President John Mahama was reported to be visiting Prestea, “that Monday, we saw the contractor with all his machines on the road. When later, we heard that the President’s coming has been postponed, the contractor went away again”. ‘We have a recorded video, where the Contractor (Asabea) gave 45 days ultimatum to complete the work on Prestea town roads, that 45 days have elapsed some few days ago”.

Last two weeks, the Chief recounted, “the MP, Hon. Kwesi Blay, came to my palace promised that the contractor will be on the road within two weeks time. That two weeks have passed, and the contractor has not reported on the road”. According to the Chief, he made a phone call to the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, who also assured the Chief that within two weeks, the contractor will be on site working, but that that two weeks has also passed by, and the contractor has not reported.

“From Prestea Ankobra to Heman, it is like a continuous rumps. Our people insults us a lot, and any time you see anything wrong with what the contractor is doing, irrespective of your position in the community, Asabea will “insult you”” Nana Nteboah Prah IV added.

According to the respected Chief, he and his elders contacted Golden Star (Prestea/Bogoso) Ltd to at least help solve Prestea Ankobra to Heman, and the Company agreed, “as soon as they got on site, Asabea Construction asked them to stop, because he has been awarded that contract.

The Chief added that, there are certain communities in Ghana, which socio-economically, does not contribute much to Ghana’s economy, yet, their roads are in good state. Prestea, which has produced gold for the country, before independence, yet, “our road network is very poor and does not befit us”.

When quizzed on whether it is spiritual forces that is working against the contractor, Asabea Constructions, the revered Chief stated “when they brought him( the Contactor), they did not approach Nananom” He added, “if I am not part of creating the problems, why do I take part in solving it?”. The Chief futher stated that, if it an issue with traditions, when they come, we will pour the necessary libations.

The Chief, specifically, pointed key leaders of the Prestea Huni-Valley District, Hon Kwesi Blay and Robert Wisdom Cudjoe as “having extremely low lobbying skills”. He urged them to learn how to lobby for development in the District.

On peace in Election 2016, Nana Nteboah Prah IV asked “do politicians speak about peace to their members? Is it not strategies that will make them win elections that they talk about?. If it about peace, tell the politicians to preach peace to their members.

About impending demonstrations by Youth and Opinion Leaders in Prestea about the poor nature of the roads, the revered Chief pleaded with the Youth and Opinion Leaders to they should hold on for few weeks, and that if nothing happens, he will allow them to embark on all legal demonstrations, and also warned politicians that, the Prestea Heman Traditional Area, the Chiefs can also ban political campaigns on their lands like it is happening elsewhere in the country.

He further urged all Wassa people to involve themselves in Politics and secure National Positions, so that they can also bring development to Wassaman.

When Bogoso based Trinity 96.7 FM interviewed the MP, Hon. Kwesi Blay, the MP accused Ghana Authority of not giving Permit Certificate to Asabea Constructions.

Surprisingly, Asabea Constructions has been on Prestea town roads since 2012, and famous Accounting to the People (aka Green Book ) presented by President John Mahama in December, 2015, at page 102 of the book, Prestea town roads was captured there as under construction, so it was surprising to note that the Contractor, who has over 16 contracts, does not even have Permit from Ghana Highways Authority.