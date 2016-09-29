Access Bank and Aramex introduces Shop & Ship service to customers

Stories by Maxwell Ofori

[email protected]

Customers of Access Bank who enjoy online shopping with their Access Visa Cards can now ship their purchased items directly to Ghana with Aramex's 'Shop & Ship'.

Shop and Ship powered by Aramex, gives members shipping addresses in the US, UK, China, Germany, France, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Italy, Hong Kong, Spain, India, South Africa, Canada and Turkey to use as shipping addresses on their favourite online store and have them shipped to Ghana at reasonable shipping rates.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr. Dolapo Ogundimu, Head of Exclusive Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Mrs. Matilda Asante Asiedu said Access Bank has been keen on providing e-banking solutions across the spectrum of its customers in Ghana.

She added that, today, banks have to deal with the increasing sophistication of customers due to the availability and access to the internet on portable digital devices, including smart phones and tablets as well as payment options through online, debit and credit cards.

“To serve the growing market, Access Bank has been facilitating e-commerce with its bouquet of international Visa cards which enable Cardholders to make direct online purchasing and fee payments for subscriptions and professional associations,” she noted.

She continued; “As an online shopper, what if you had an alternative that will make your shopping experience seamless and hassle free? Adding; “this is why we have formed a strategic partnership with Aramex to bring the industry first Shop and Ship service to our customers.”

The Head of Exclusive Banking at Access Bank Ghana added that, customers who register on the service within the first six months get 50% discount off the registration charge.

Head of Channel Services, Angela Okugo, speaking at the launch, highlighted some benefits that customers stand to gain when they sign onto the service and use their Access Visa Cards.

She urged the general public to apply for the instant Visa Prepaid card or personalized Visa debit cards, to be able to have personalized addresses in over 18 destinations globally, adding, it will also ensure hassle free delivery to your doorstep as well as competitive courier rate.

The Aramex Regional Manager for West Africa, Mr. Samer Hajjar said; “We are excited to be partnering with Access Bank. This agreement reflects our commitment to further growing the e-commerce sector and provide more customers with a highly efficient and convenient online shopping solution.”

Aramex is a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions. Established in 1982 as an express operator, the company rapidly evolved into a global brand recognized for its customized services and innovative multi-product offering.