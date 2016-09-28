Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 28 September 2016 23:41 CET

Accra Psychiatric Hospital Rejects New Patients

By Daily Guide

The Accra Psychiatric Hospital has suspended admissions for new cases, Starr News has learnt.

The hospital has also stopped operations at its Outpatient department.

This is the second time in two months the hospital has had to take such an action over the shortage of food and medical supplies.

A nurse and a member of the hospital's PR team, Emmanuel Febiri, told Starr News their suppliers are demanding full payment of debts owed them before resuming service to the hospital.

“Our suppliers were expecting that monies owed them are paid to the last penny but that didn't happen and they are demanding that if their monies are not paid, they won't supply and even if they pay them all, we equally need money to run the facility. We don't have money to run the place as we speak now, even common pen to write we don't. And as a result, we cannot continue to to admit new cases,” he bemoaned.

-starrfmonline

General News

If one benefits from a fail action,the one sees nothing wrong with it.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img