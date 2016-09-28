Teacher arrested for attempting to sodomise student

Police in the Brong Ahafo region have arrested a teacher for attempting to have sex with a 19-year-old male student.

Baayi Binbi Joshua, 31, according to police report befriended the student on social media platform Facebook from where they communicated.

After some time, the teacher asked the student to be his partner.

He also asked the student to make himself available so they could have sex and promised to rent a room for him to prove his love.

The student informed his brother about the teacher’s request and a report was made at the police station.

The Atebubu/Amantin District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Atwu Dzinaku told Adom News’ Christian Ofori Kuma that the police advised the victim to accept the offer, so he could be arrested.

Last Saturday around 7:20 p.m. the teacher picked the student to his house where he had planned to have sex with him and was arrested.

Supt. Dzinaku said upon interrogation, the teacher admitted to wanting to commit the act. He said he was introduced to the act by his senior while in senior high school in 2003.

“He told us that it was a demon that is affecting him and that he sought assistance from TB Jousha in Nigeria but the spirit is still using him after his return to Ghana,” Supt. Dzinaku said.

He was arraigned before court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody. He is to re-appear in court on Tuesday October 4, 2016.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com