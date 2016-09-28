The Startup Network Partners Workshed for 6th Edition of Startup Dialogues

With the rapid evolution of Multimedia Startups in Ghana and the high enthusiasm of the youth to set up Multimedia companies, is it no surprise that the 6th Startup Dialogues is designed to focus on helping young people build and grow successful multimedia startups in Ghana. The Startup Dialogues is being organized by The Startup Network and in collaboration with the host; Workshed; a co-working community that provides a workspace that is comfortable and affordable for freelancers and startups in Ghana.

Themed; Insightful & Empowering Conversation on Building Innovative, Sustainable & Globally Competitive Multimedia Startups in Ghana, the September Edition of the Startup Dialogues is scheduled for Thursday, the 29th of September, 2016 at Workshed located in Spintex.

Panelists for the 6th Startup Dialogues are Sadiq Abdulai Abu, CEO of Muse Africa, Edem Edudzi, CEO of Campus Base TV and Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba, CEO of Echohouse Ghana Limited with Ekow Mensah – Founder & CEO, The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) as the Moderator.

Interested Participants can register online through: https://egotickets.com/events/startup-dialogues-on-building-multimedia-startups.

The Startup Dialogues is aimed at encouraging insightful, engaging and empowering conversation amongst startup support stakeholders, policy makers, startups and successful entrepreneurs. It is designed to provide the relevant and adequate information, guidance and resources needed by startup entrepreneurs to be able to build innovative, sustainable and globally competitive businesses.

Previous Editions have been held at Ispace Foundation, Reach for Change & TANOE Hub in Accra, Kumasi Hive in Kumasi and Barcamp in Takoradi.

The Startup Dialogues is an initiative of The Startup Network; a flagship project by The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) and supported by Joy Business, Premium Bank, SME Helpline, Avance Media, Private Line Studios and IConceptsPR. It is held monthly and hosted in partnership with different Startup Ecosystem Stakeholders each month with enlightened and engaging panelists.

For more information contact The Startup Network on [email protected] , 0579855510 and 0242307379 or visit www.thestartupnetwork.org.