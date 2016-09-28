Guinness Ghana picks up two CSR awards

Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited has picked up two awards at the 6th Ghana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards 2016 organised by the Centre for CSR West Africa.

The awards recognize businesses in Ghana for their corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiatives and rewards genuine efforts in CSR and Sustainability.

The event, held in Accra, brought together kingpins of the industry and is ably supported by the Ministry of Trade & Industry, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), United Nations Development Programme, Plan International, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Environmental Protection Agency and more than 25 media organisations.

GGBL picked up the CSR Award for Production Standardization, in recognition a business that conforms consistently to international standardization and quality assurance practices and CSR FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) of the Year, aimed at rewarding the FMCG with most outstanding impact made through its CSR projects and a feasible sustainability plan woven around business practice.

Speaking on the occasion, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director of the total beverage business said the two awards are a testament to the company’s continuous efforts to meet international standards in our operations.

“This reflects in our premium brands and our sustainable investment in communities. Our 2020 Sustainability and Responsibility Targets is the road map for activating in the following areas; reducing our environmental impact, building thriving communities and promoting the responsible use of alcohol in society. We have seen firsthand, the impact of our operations through an assessment of our flagship community investment programme, Water of Life.

Our Local Sourcing initiative also ensures that farmers enjoy the benefits of producing with raw materials sourced locally. Converting CO2 in our operations also ensures we reduce our Greenhouse Gas emissions. These are but a few of the areas we have shown this commitment and we will not be relenting because we know doing good is good for business,” he said.

The CSR Excellence Awards collates CSR interventions, evaluate same, identify good practices and reward socially responsible entities and individuals as shining lights for others to emulate.

The scheme also ensures that local and international companies in Ghana maintain or raise their bar of social responsibility to international standards.

In that process, the GHACEA helps society become better by compelling the private sector to contribute their quota to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and do more for society, meaningfully and sustainably.

The Centre for CSR, West Africa, is a leading Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability strategy development, policy advocacy, public relations, events and communications agency in the West Africa.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com