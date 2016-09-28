Fertility Society of Ghana inaugurated in Accra

The Fertility Society of Ghana has been inaugurated in Accra, to regulate and coordinate operations of fertility centres across the country.

The Society is made up of health experts, policy makers and organizations in health such as the Nurses and Midwives Council, Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, and the Tertiary Government Health Institutions.

The others are the Ministry of Health, Ghana Bar Association and some fertility centres in the country.

Dr. Edem Hiadzi, interim president of the Association, told Citi News that the association seeks to protect Ghanaians from quack doctors who take money from anxious couples with the false assurances of helping them conceive through advanced technologies.

“We are going to use regulations made by government and so the quacks would be cleared because you cannot have a license when the regulations are out and you don't meet the standards. So before you come out, there would be certain key requirements,” he said.

He said a sub-committee has been inaugurated to work with government to release the regulations that will serve as standard guidelines for all fertility centres in the country.

He added that, fertility services are a specialized area in health that require key oversight responsibilities due to their complex nature regarding ethics and legalities.

Some twenty-two fertility centers have so far joined the association to promote regulated and quality delivery of Assisted Reproductive Technique services in Ghana.

'Fertility services in Ghana'

Some health facilities in the country assist couples, and sometimes individuals, who want to become parents, but for medical reasons have been unable to achieve this goal via the natural course.

The facilities apply advanced medical treatments to achieve conceptions and pregnancies.

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana