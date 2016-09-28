GRASAG to demonstrate today over bursaries, thesis grants

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana, GRASAG, is set to hit the streets of Accra today to [Wednesday], to protest against what they deem a delay in the release of their bursaries and thesis grants.

Their action is to put pressure on government to fast-track processes to pay them the monies, which have been in arrears since last academic year.

GRASAG earlier this month planned to picket at the Flagstaff House over their concerns, but called it off to further engage the government in addressing their concerns.

However, the association says government did not adequately address their concerns hence the demonstration.

According to a statement signed by the President of the Association, Rashid Kwesi Etuaful, and copied to citifmonline.com, their meetings with the Scholarship Secretariat and the Ministry of Education to have the payments initiated have proved futile.

The demonstrators will march from the Obra Spot through Nkrumah Avenue, Kinbu SHS – Tema Station – Atta Mills High Street to the Hearts of Oak Park (Art Centre), where a press conference will be held before a petition is submitted to the Ministry of Finance and the President through the Chief of Staff.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana