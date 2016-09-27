UENR inducts new Vice-Chancellor

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 27, GNA - Professor Harrison Kwame Dapaah, Agricultural Research Scientist, has been inducted into office as the second Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani.

Prof Dapaah, who assumed office on August 1 this year to serve a four-year term, was before his appointment the Principal of the College of Agriculture, Asante Mampong campus of the University of Education, Winneba.

He took the oath of office administered by Prof John Sefa Kwadwo Ayim, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University and was also assisted by Prof Mrs Esi Awuah, the Foundation VC to robe the new VC.

Prof Ayim cautioned the new VC to avoid 'show of authority' and rather display selflessness and a high level of conscientiousness, skills and efficiency in managing the UENR's resources.

He emphasised the need for 'genuine and sincere hand of friendship for the common good of all and the University.'

He said no particular group or association in the University should be sidelined by his administration.

Prof Ayim said the University's steady progress depends on its strategic plan and the Council would require of him to ensure its implementation to the letter.

Mr Eric Opoku, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, in a speech read on his behalf, told Prof Dapaah of the enormity of his responsibility and gave the assurance of the continuous support of the Regional Coordinating Council for the University to move to greater heights to impact positively on national development.

Born 55 years ago at Yeji in the Pru District of the Region where he had his basic education. Prof Dapaah obtained the General Certificate of Education (GCE) 'O' and 'A' levels at the -Ghana Secondary School, Tamale in 1980 and Dormaa Secondary School, Dormaa-Ahenkro in and 1982.

He obtained a BSc (Hons.) Agriculture (Crop Science) degree from the University of Ghana in 1986 and in 1992 won the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA) scholarship, tenable at the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada where he obtained Master of Science (Crop Science) degree.

Prof Dapaah in 1997 attained his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Agronomy/Crop Physiology under the New Zealand Official Development Assistance (NZODA) scholarship at the Lincoln University, Canterbury, New Zealand.

He began his career as an Assistant Research Scientist at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Crop Research Institute (CRI), Kumasi in 1988 and rose steadily through the ranks, becoming Research Scientist in 1993, Senior Research Scientist in 2001 and Principal Research Scientist in 2005.

He joined the University of Education, Winneba in 2008 as Senior Lecturer at the Department of Crop and Soil Sciences Education and was subsequently promoted to the rank of Associate Professor in 2010 and Professor in 2014.

The new VC who is married with three children has considerable experience in management, research and development and has published extensively, having more than 50 refereed journals to his credit.

He has coordinated multi-institutional and multi-country projects including the World Bank sponsored West Africa Agricultural Productivity Programme.

Prof Dapaah pledged among other objectives to offer strategic participative leadership to sustain and improve on achievements made by Prof Mrs. Awuah, and her Management team, the staff and the Governing Council.

He also promised to pursue vigorous staff training and development to build the competencies and skills of staff and to work towards increasing the visibility of UENR in Ghana and beyond.

