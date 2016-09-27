3 Volta chiefs to ban political campaigns due to bad roads

Chiefs and elders of Kpenoe, Takla and Hodzo near Ho in the Volta Region, are threatening to barricade the roads to their communities for three months in protest against their deplorable roads.

Political activities in the area, according to the chiefs, would be banned during that period, until work on the roads is completed.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Kpenoe today [Tuesday], the Paramount Chief of Kpenoe, Togbui Kotoku XI, said they were compelled to resort to this action following several failed petitions to government to help construct the roads.

The Chiefs said the area, which serves as a major food basket for the regional capital and the country, has been cut off due to the bad nature of the roads.

“We feel so isolated and can't tell if we are part of the Ho Municipal Assembly. Currently, the reliable means of transport is by foot. The few motorcycles plying the route are irregular and unsafe with stories of crashes and breakdowns of the motorcycles weekly. The communities, once the food basket of Ho and Agro-based backbone for the local economy is fast losing that relevance,” he stated.

The paramount chiefs; Togbui Akpasu VIII, Togbui Kotoku XII and rep of Togbui Anim of Hodzo, Kpenoe and Takla, have given a tw-week ultimatum to carry out the planned action.

“We are therefore praying that some work starts on our roads in two weeks, if not, we will block the roads and declare three months of community labour to fix the roads” they stated.

The concerns come a month after the youth in the area through a protest, petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to begin work on the 17.5-kilometre road

The chiefs have therefore warned that any politician who comes to the area during the embargo period, does that at his or her own risk since tension is mounting among the youth.

The people of Kpenoe and Takla are predominantly cassava and maize farmers, and are mostly out growers for Caltech Cassava Processing Factory in Hodzo.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana