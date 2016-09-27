KMA fails to elect Presiding Member after 8th try

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has once again been left without a Presiding Member at the eighth time of asking.

The unopposed candidate for the Presiding Member position, Mr. Senya, was not elected by members of Assembly.

The election ended with 65 assembly members voting NO against Mr. Senya whilst 62 people voted YES.

Adumhene Nana Baffour Adjei Kesse stepped down earlier today [Tuesday] to allow Mr. Senya contest for the Presiding Member slot unopposed.

He however lost, rendering the assembly without a Presiding Member after five sittings on Tuesday.

Mr. Senya had refused to step down for other assembly members to be nominated for the presiding member slot,

But after pleas he eventually heeded the calls.

Earlier on Tuesday, the voting session was also marred with controversy when an Assembly member of the Abdullah Muaza, traded blows with a National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller on during the proceedings.

A brawl also broke out the last time the assembly was convened in May, to elect a new Presiding Member.

That brawl is believed to have been caused by disagreements over seemingly last-minute rule changes instituted by the Assembly's Electoral Commission.

–

By: Lauretta Timah/citifmonline.com/Ghana