Vodafone grabs two awards at CSR Awards

Accra , Sept. 27, GNA - Vodafone Ghana has bagged two awards at the just ended CSR Excellence Awards held in Accra, which seeks to reward companies devoted to sustainability.

The telecommunication giant, Vodafone, was voted the best in Health as well as Safety and Wellbeing.

The awards ceremony, which was organised by the Centre for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), West Africa, rewards organisations and companies committed to sustainability.

It also seeks to give recognition to organisations that have implemented initiatives to promote social change in the country.

As the world continues to evolve and transform, aided by technology, companies have a responsibility to do good in the society and the CSR Excellence platform ensures that responsible companies are appreciated according to a release.

In the release in Accra, Vodafone Ghana was lauded for its achievements in safety at the workplace for its staff and stakeholders.

Additionally, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation was recognised for its unprecedented intervention across the country in terms of healthcare.

Its Health line TV programme, call centre and countrywide health screening exercises have over the years supported in bringing healthcare to the doorstep of Ghanaians.

The Foundation is also known for its countrywide initiative, using multiple media and technological channels, to significantly create awareness during the Ebola pandemic.

Gayheart Mensah, External Affairs Director, Vodafone Ghana, said the company has an obligation morally as a company operating in the country.

'We have a duty to do good as a multinational company operating in Ghana. It is part of our ethos in all the markets where we are visible.

'Over the years, we have made concerted efforts to promote initiatives that benefit the society because we are committed to the communities in which our employees live and work.'

GNA