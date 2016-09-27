African Achievers Merits Award Conferred On Kofi Appiagyei

It was yet Another Night of International Honorary and Excellence as the CEO of International Brands Ghana, Kofi Appiagyei was Conferred the International African Achievers Merits Awards which is the most prestigious Media Honor on the African continent.

Last Saturday, Accra Ghana Became the Hub of Some of the most outstanding, Visionary and Patriotic Individuals who are Making Mother Africa Proud in their various Endeavors. The 2016 African Achievers Merits Awards was held in Accra Ghana on 24th September at the Airside Hotel.

The International African Achievers Merit Awards is a Continental corporate initiative aimed at recognizing and motivating excellence and integrity, bestowed on distinguished Africans and foreigners alike, Just as Mr Appiagyei, who have genuinely made appreciable impact on the various sector of their country’s grass-root, local and national life.The focus is to motivate all African leaders, including prospective leaders and the youth by recognizing individuals and organizations that have contributed remarkably to the development of this great continent.

Other big names that were rewarded by Update Africa Magazine include Otumba Moses Adeyemo (Deputy Governor of Oyo State Nigeria), Dr. Oyedapo Olalekan Oyetunde Managing Director CEO Roding Health Care, Nathan Adisi (Bola Ray of EIB), Veteran Reggae Artist Obiba Sly Collins, Dr. Money of 4Real Records, Prolific Writer Steven Ackah, U.S Based Movie Director and Health Practitioner Mrs Barbara Anakwa, CEO of Unity Group of Companies Dr. Kwame Kyei and other outstanding personalities and organisations.

Mr. Kofi Appiagyei who happened to be the Chairman of such August Awards Ceremony, couldn't be more excited than to hold high his prestigious plaque, certificate and medal to show his topmost appreciation to the Almighty God and the organizers for recognizing him as a humanitarian making a change. He was also featured in the international African updates magazine which is one of the most read piece in Africa.





