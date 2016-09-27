Tigo Wins 3 Awards At 6th Ghana CSR Excellence Awards

Tigo Ghana’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, ‘Shelter 4 Education’ has once again been recognized for its enormous contribution towards the development of education in the country.

At the 6th Ghana CSR Excellence Awards (GHACEA), Tigo Shelter 4 Education won the CSR Award for Education and CSR Initiative of the Year; while the company’s Corporate Affairs Director, Gifty Bingley was crowned the CSR Personality of the Year for her outstanding professionalism and deep passion for social responsibility and environmental protection.

Commenting on the company’s winnings, Mrs. Bingley indicated that the awards are an affirmation that Tigo Ghana’s CSR activities are well thought out and fulfill a pertinent need in the society.

“It is fulfilling to know we made the right decision two years ago, when we decided to make education the focus of our CSR activities. We will continue to roll out more educational based initiatives which benefit children in the rural parts of our country. This recognition also goes to all our partners and the whole team for their dedication, commitment and hard work,” she said.

Tigo ‘Shelter 4 Education’ seeks to provide infrastructure and technology support to basic schools in deprived rural communities across the country to enable pupils have access to proper educational infrastructure, quality education and help them compete fairly with their counterparts in urban communities.

The project has so far benefited six different communities in the remotest part of the country. Four out of the six schools were rebuilt and the others refurbished and stocked with teaching and learning materials.

The highly competitive GHACEA took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra last Friday and is the standard award scheme that rewards socially progressive efforts in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability.